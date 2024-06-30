Hollywood

Justin Timberlake roasts himself for drunk driving arrest

Justin Timberlake embraced mistake that could’ve ‘ruined ongoing tour’

  • June 30, 2024


Justin Timberlake has seemingly moved on from his recent encounter with police officers.

Not only did he address the particular incident onstage at a new show, there we jokes cracked on the hand-cuffing saga in good humor!

While performing in Boston on Saturday, June 29, the singer mocked his negligent behavior that led to him being arrest for DWI charges, according to Page Six.

In a clip circulating from the concert, Justin Timberlake was speaking to the crowd, making it seem as if he’s going to ask first-time attenders to raise their hands.

But right in between, the vocalist switched up lines by instead dropping a punchline, saying, “Anyone here tonight that is driving?”

As his audience experienced an uproar of laughter, he smiled and clarified, “No… I’m just kidding!”

While it was supposed to be an innocent joke, this act of Justin Timberlake has anyhow divided people online.

Some have lauded him for reflecting on his mistake, and apparently promising not to do it again with a quip at himself.

Others suggested that he actually hasn’t taken it seriously, and so thinks it’s okay to joke on the matter.

A user wrote, “Wow, so arrogant, I don’t think Justin Timberlake gets it. His actions could have ended lives.”

“Exactly... he thinks it's a joke. No big deal to him I guess,” another affirmed.

“Driving drunk is not funny. By anyone’s standards,” someone pointed.

