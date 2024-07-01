Taylor Swift gives special shoutout to Stevie Nicks at Dublin Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift paid a sweet tribute to her “hero” Stevie Nicks during the Dublin Eras Tour concert.
The Cruel Summer crooner graced the stage at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday.
Her boyfriend Travis Kelce also attended the show along with Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks.
Taylor dedicated her hit track Clara Bow to Nick and said, “The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who's watching the show and who has been one of the reasons why I, or any female artist, get to do what we get to do."
She continued, "She's become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can't tell you how rare that is. She's a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she'd never tell anybody. She's really helped me through so much over the years. I'm talking about Stevie Nicks!"
In the viral clip from the concert, Julia can be seen grabbing friendship bracelets from Swifties.
Furthermore, the Fleetwood Mac lead vocalist was also spotted among the attendees.