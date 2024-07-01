Aiman Khan blesses feeds in her 'desi girl era'

Aiman Khan lit up fans’ Sunday with yet another jaw-dropping post acing ethnic fashion.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Baandi starlet shared a bunch of pictures flaunting her dazzling beauty.
Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a bottle green embellished floral outfit paired with slippers while posing in different corners of her lavish abode.
The mom of two had her long tresses open that neatly cascaded down her shoulders and her million-dollar smile also did the talking.
In the first picture, the Baydardi starlet smiled bright for the camera exuding intense grace and charm while the next picture showed her posing by the stairs of her house followed by a slew of other.
" In my desi girl era," Khan penned a caption to describe her look for the day.
Shortly after the photos went viral, Khan fans were taken aback and rushed to the comments section in an instant.
One fan wrote, “This girl has my whole heart.”
“ You look so gorgeous in this color and in this outfit,” another penned.
“ Omg Cutie, Looking stunning in this dress,” another expressed.
The fourth effused, “ Gorgeous.”
To note, this ain’t the first time Khan exuded poise as previously she documented a Get Ready With Me tutorial offering her fans major fashion cues.
Aiman Khan, who yied the knot with actpr Muneeb Butt, has proved she is truly a fashionista and a trend-setter.