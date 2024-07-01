Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor enjoys calm evening as Saif Ali Khan turns photographer

  • July 01, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy spending a joyous summer vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan in London.

The actress has been busy soaking the crisp sun and sipping over hot tea during her vacay.

On Instagram stories this Sunday, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared an image taken at her luxurious London property. 

The picture showed the Jab We Met star admiring the calm evening of London city by the window of her house sipping tea.

While she relished over her cup of tea, the Adipurush actor picked up the camera to capture his beautiful wife in the lenses.

Giving all the photo credits to the Bhoot Police star, Kareena wrote, ‘SAK’ with a bunch of red heart emojis.

To note, Kareena has been blessing feeds with some jaw-dropping glimpses into her epic vacation.

Bebo’s last post featured her lazing by the beach in a sun-kissed avatar donning a teal monokini.

The mom of two wanted to be away from the hustle and bustle of B-town so she flew to London to enjoy a peaceful getaway and make fond memories with her family.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan back in 2012 and both are doting parents to two adorable sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. 

