Bethenny Frankel ‘on fire’ in weekend escapade post-split

Bethenny Frankel is embracing the summer bliss in latest escapade!
The RHONY starlet is seemingly having a bomb weekend in the Hamptons as she shared glimpses of her thrilling adventures.
In the latest Instagram post, Frankel was seen wearing a white chic summer swimsuit and matching heels.
“Suit yourself,” wrote the actress as she enjoyed her summer weekend post breaking up from Paul Bernon, with whom she had a six-year long relation.
The BetheNeNe actress added some hashtags to her post which described Hamptons as her “happy place.”
She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and wore a variety of bracelets on one wrist and a watch on the other one.
Turning to her Instagram stories, the CEO and founder of Skinnygirl posted a series of photos and clips while enjoying the Hamptons-sea.
The Bethenny Ever After star met Bernon on a dating app in September, 2018 and swiftly fell for each other. The I love My Dad producer proposed Bethenny shortly after she took divorce from Jason Hoppy.
In March 2021, the couple got engaged after dating for three years. However, in April, 2024, the actress parted her ways from Bernon after her mother’s death.