Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli praised each other in latest social media posts

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are giving major ‘couple goals’ to many, including some bollywood stars.

As India became the ICC T20 champion on Saturday, June 29, the power-couple Anushka and Virat shared heart-melting posts appreciating and praising each other which captured everyone’s attention in fractions of seconds.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma.”


While Anushka quickly dropped an infinity symbol with red-heart and couple emoji in the comment section, what actually captured the attention were comments from the celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Shibani Dandekar, Badshah and others.

“And then he does this,” penned Badshah.

"You two," commented Shibani Dandekar.

Whereas, Priyanka Chopra dropped a teary-eyed, a heart and a crown emoji in the comment section.

On her Instagram post, the PK actress penned, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”


