Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn

Ayesha Curry is fully immersed in motherly duties!
The Sweet July founder posted a heart-warming clip of her newborn son, Caius Chai on her Instagram stories on July 1.
With Cordelia’s Little Life playing on the video, the actress delicately rubbed her newborn son Chai’s leg which was seen rested on her.
“The sweetest chai,” wrote the Irish Wish actress.
Earlier in May, Ayesha announced the arrival of her fourth-child with husband Stephen Curry, an American basketball player.
“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” penned the About Last Night host.
Revealing the name and date of birth of the newborn son, Ayesha wrote, “Caius Chai 5/11/24.”
Ayesha married the NBA player Stephen Curry on July 30, 2011 whom she first met in a church youth group when they were 14 and 15 years. The couple remained friends for years and started dating when the Love for Sale actress was pursuing a career in acting in Hollywood.
Besides Caius, the couple also shares two daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and a son Canon, 5.