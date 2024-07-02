Entertainment

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn

Ayesha Curry welcomed her fourth-child Caius Chai on May 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Ayesha Curry welcomed her fourth-child Caius Chai on May 11, 2024
Ayesha Curry welcomed her fourth-child Caius Chai on May 11, 2024

Ayesha Curry is fully immersed in motherly duties!

The Sweet July founder posted a heart-warming clip of her newborn son, Caius Chai on her Instagram stories on July 1.

With Cordelia’s Little Life playing on the video, the actress delicately rubbed her newborn son Chai’s leg which was seen rested on her.

“The sweetest chai,” wrote the Irish Wish actress.

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn

Earlier in May, Ayesha announced the arrival of her fourth-child with husband Stephen Curry, an American basketball player.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” penned the About Last Night host.

Revealing the name and date of birth of the newborn son, Ayesha wrote, “Caius Chai 5/11/24.”


Ayesha married the NBA player Stephen Curry on July 30, 2011 whom she first met in a church youth group when they were 14 and 15 years. The couple remained friends for years and started dating when the Love for Sale actress was pursuing a career in acting in Hollywood.

Besides Caius, the couple also shares two daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and a son Canon, 5.

Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win

Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

Entertainment News

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Bethenny Frankel ‘on fire’ in weekend escapade post-split
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Nicole Kidman admits to being 'naughty teen' in candid confession
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Sophie Turner living her best life post-divorce: Photos
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Ambanis relocate joint-wedding venue for underprivileged
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Step Inside Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey's intimate Rhode Island wedding
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Katy Perry spruces up her collection of existing accolades in a clip
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Hania Aamir drops mysterious glimpse from her upcoming drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Varun Dhawan marvels at the Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898AD'
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Minal Khan navigates pressures, joys of post-pregnancy life in new post