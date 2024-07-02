Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli rekindle ‘friendship’ years after separation

Jennie Garth and ex-husband Peter Facinelli have become ‘friends’ in an unexpected turn of events.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress spoke out about her revived friendship with former husband during an episode of I Choose Me podcast on Sunday, June 30.
The episode came just after a few weeks when the ex-couple talked about their divorce in an earlier episode which later made them come on good terms with each other.
"Guys, we are officially friends now," announced Garth, adding “He even unblocked me from Instagram.”
The actress revealed that she had been blocked on Facinelli’s socials for so long that she stopped caring about it years ago, “But I'm unblocked now, you guys. That's that's big news," Garth exclaimed excitedly.
The 25 Words or Less contestant also opened up on how they’re chilling out along with their blended families that include their three daughters and Facinelli’s son with his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison, reported PEOPLE.
Garth also revealed how her ex-husband takes care of her since their rekindled friendship and that she may attend an important milestone in his son, Jack’s life.
"He invited me to his son, Jack's, christening. And this week, get ready for it — we are all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family," she said.
Garth and Facinelli first met while filming An Unfinished Affair and tied the knot 5 years later in 2001. The former couple shares three daughters.