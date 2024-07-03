Mahira Khan updates her travel diaries in plain white kurta set

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Mahira Khan kept to her cultural norms as she she walked the streets of Ostuni, a city in Italy in a white plain kurta set.

Turning to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Churails actress dropped photos from her fun-filled vacation proving that nothing can beat her love for pure whites.

In the first photo, the Raees star was spotted descending down the stairs of a cute alley way as cameras captured the diva in one frame.

The second shot happened to be a close-up of the Bin Roye star showing off her natural beauty to her 11.1 M followers.

While Khan left tongues wagging with her various poses, it was her choice of dressing that actually caught eyeballs.

Khan slipped in a plain white kurta set for the outing while she went simple in hair and makeup.

“ White Kurta travels everywhere I tell you… ohh and khussas and some,” the superstar captioned her post.


As soon as the bunch of photos went viral, her ardent fans were quick enough to make her feel special with their love and praise in the comments section.

One user gushed, “ Always a fan of white in Mahira.”

Another added, “ Looking very beautiful in desi attire.”

“ Osm girl,” the third effused.

“ You look so classy,” the fourth wrote.

The Humsafar famed star's latest post came soon after she received intense backlash for her bold dressing during her getaway.

Mahira Khan, who tied the knot with a businessman for a second time in Bhurban, knows very well how to ace vacations.

