Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Dilijit Dosanjh's Crew song 'Naina' has been loved by fans alike

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Dilijit Dosanjh’s song Naina from Crew trends not only in India but also in London and the latest sighting is proof.

Rhea Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, captured a special moment from London’s Heathrow airport on her Instagram stories.

The song Naina from from her movie Crew played in the background as she tagged Diljit Dosnajh and rapper Badshah with a caption that read, "When they play your song at Heathrow."

In a chat with Raj Shamani on on his podcast, the singer and actor Diljit revealed that Rhea approached him for a year to create a song that very much suits that movie.

About the same, he revealed, “I struggled with composing Hindi songs. Rhea’s persistent follow-up led me to compose the now-viral track." 

“ I always spoke Punjabi and only started speaking Hindi due to Hindi films,” he added.

Crediting Rhea for the famous song Naina,he said,  “I had initially told her I could not make songs for Bollywood as I did not know how but my year-long persistence paid off.”

During that time, the acclaimed singer was actively working on an album and he would check in every 10 days asking about the song.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon had broken box office records in just no time, demonstrating that women-led films also have a value and can also be successful.

To note, Crew has set the bar high that there is no gender bias in today’s industry. 

