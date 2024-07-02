Entertainment

Sophie Turner living her best life post-divorce: Photos

  • July 02, 2024
Sophie Turner was busy making memories with her friends and rumored beau Peregrine Pearson as she documented moments from it on social media.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Monday, the supermodel shared a slew of pictures glowing at pop sensation Taylor Swift’s concert night with friends and her epic picnic date with new beau, Peregrine.

The carousel kicked off with the couple’s hush-hush romance as they sat on the table laden with various meals.

In the next, we could see the mom of two enjoying her heart out with her best pals posing, partying and walking streets. She even danced and grooved to one of Swift’s smash hits at her star-studded concert night.

"Sun, sex and suspicious parents,” Turner captioned her carousel.


As soon as the pictures went viral, Sophie Turner fans were quick enough to comment.

“Women glow differently after ending toxic relationships,” one user gushed over Turner’s happiness post-divorce.

Another added, “ Her glow is finally back.”

“ Way too gorgeous and stunning, “ the third expressed.

The fourth penned, “ Sophie Turner’s hot girl summer is my fav era.”

Turner, who called it quits with her country singer husband Joe Jonas, reportedly started dating Peregrine in November last year and were spotted kissing in Paris.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their shock divorce through identical social media posts in September last year.

The statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

