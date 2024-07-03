King Charles starts Holyrood Week traditional ceremony

Royal

King Charles performed a centuries-old Scottish tradition to mark the inception of Holyrood Week

  by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
King Charles has performed the traditional Ceremony of the Keys to start Holyrood Week ahead of the London General Elections

Holyrood Week is a tradition in which the British Monarch stays in Scotland for a week to celebrate Scottish culture.

Charles and Queen Camilla reached Edinburgh by helicopter on Tuesday where the Ceremony of the Keys at The Palace of Holyroodhouse took place.

The King received keys to the City of Edinburgh by the Lord Provost.

Councillor Robert Aldridge, the Lord Provost, told Charles while handing him the keys, “We, the Lord Provost and the members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your Ancient and Hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the Keys of Your Majesty's good City of Edinburgh.”

Then Charles handed the keys back to the Lord Provost and replied, “I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh.”

Royal News

King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
Kate Middleton sparked Prince William’s feud with Prince Andrew
Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard entangled in ‘big problem’
Princess Beatrice chucks heart to husband Edoardo Mapelli at Kings of Leon concert
King Charles launches another product before Meghan Markle
Prince William, Kate Middleton get snubbed by Prince Harry
Prince Harry receives backlash over ESPY Award
Prince William looks ‘incredibly alone’ as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Prince Harry’s ‘latest move’ sparks royal family reunion rumours
Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone