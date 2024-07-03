King Charles starts Holyrood Week traditional ceremony

King Charles has performed the traditional Ceremony of the Keys to start Holyrood Week ahead of the London General Elections
Holyrood Week is a tradition in which the British Monarch stays in Scotland for a week to celebrate Scottish culture.
Charles and Queen Camilla reached Edinburgh by helicopter on Tuesday where the Ceremony of the Keys at The Palace of Holyroodhouse took place.
The King received keys to the City of Edinburgh by the Lord Provost.
Councillor Robert Aldridge, the Lord Provost, told Charles while handing him the keys, “We, the Lord Provost and the members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your Ancient and Hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the Keys of Your Majesty's good City of Edinburgh.”
Then Charles handed the keys back to the Lord Provost and replied, “I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh.”