Nicole Kidman admits to being 'naughty teen' in candid confession

Nicole Kidman has made a surprising revelation about her teenage years, describing herself as a naughty teen.
The Big Little Lies star shared in a Netflix video on Instagram, along with her A Family Affair co-stars Zac Efron and Joey King about teen experiences, disclosing who was the most naughty of the trio.
Reflecting on her teenage years, Kidman said, "I love my parents, [but] I always disobeyed them a lot. I was naughty and then I would confess.”
Zac responded, "See, that's why you're Nicole Kidman.”
Kidman recounted one particularly bold adventure, "I climbed out of the window, took the screen off when I'd climb out, climb back in at 5 a.m. and pretend I'd been asleep all night."
"You're so awesome, I love it," Zac responded, clearly impressed by her audacity. Nicole, ever modest, brushed off the praise with a laugh, "Move on — there's a lot more," she said as the clip ended.
The Netflix film which is slated to release on June 28, 2024, will bring back Kidman and Zac together after 12 years of their 2012 drama The Paperboy.
To note, Kidman and Zac starred in A Family Affair, which centers on Zac’s character, who falls in love with his assistant's mother, played by Joey King.