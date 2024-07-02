Entertainment

Ambanis relocate joint-wedding venue for underprivileged

  July 02, 2024
The Ambanis have once again taken the charge of a praiseworthy initiative!

As a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, the Ambanis have announced to organize a mass-wedding for the underprivileged.

The wedding which was supposed to be hosted at 4:30 pm at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir, Palghar district has now been relocated to Reliance Corporate Park in Thane and will take place at 4 pm on July 2, 2024.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities kickstarted with a puja ceremony held at Ambanis’ Mumbai residence Antilia on June 29.

The much-awaited wedding will have three-day function and the luxurious wedding invitation has reached the guests.

A ‘Shubh Viva’ ceremony will mark the beginning of the lavish marriage where soon-to-be married couple will tie the knot in a traditional wedding hosted at Jio World Center, Mumbai on July 12.

On July 13, a ‘Shubh Aashirdwad’ ceremony is organized and the invitees are requested to dress in Indian formal attire.

Whereas, on July 14, a lavish reception called as the ‘Mangal Utsav’ of the highly-anticipated wedding will be hosted for which the dress code is Indian chic, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Besides this, several other events have also been organized including a sangeet ceremony.

