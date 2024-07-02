Entertainment

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Matthew Perry's personal wealth details have been laid bare, revealing a substantial fortune of $120 million still held in a trust fund, following his passing.

According to Mirror, the Friends star left behind a personal wealth worth more than $1.5 million (£1.2m), which is now part of an already-established trust valued at over $120 million (£94.4m), according to court documents.

Perry created the "Alvy Singer Living Trust" before his demise, drawing inspiration from Woody Allen's Annie Hall persona.

According to the most recent court filings that The US Sun examined, Perry may have had more assets than the first review.

A document demonstrating a balance above $1,596,914.47 (£1,256,611.23) was filed by Lisa Ferguson, the designated trustee for Perry's estate.

Ferguson acknowledged that an additional sum had been invested in the living trust in the past.

His father John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, half-sister Caitlin Morrison, and former love interest, Rachel Dunn, with whom he had a brief relationship from 2003-2004 were amon his beneficiaries.

The paperwork suggested that Perry did not own a real property in California upon his demise.

Notably, it has been established that Perry's $6 million (£4.7 million) Pacific Palisades residence, where he passed away, is still registered in Ferguson's name and has not yet been put up for sale.

Matthew Perry, famous for his role Chandler Bing in NBC hit sitcom Friends, was found dead at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles mansion last October.

