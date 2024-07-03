Entertainment

Sheheryar Munawar is in awe of his 'Radd' co-star Hiba Bukhari

  • July 03, 2024
Sheheryar Munawar heaped praise on Hiba Bukhari, his Radd co-star in a fun chit-chat session!

During the conversation that revolved around their drama and amazing chemistry, the Ho Mann Jahaan actor confessed that Hiba is the rating queen in Pakistan.

He revealed, “Hiba is a calm and chill person, she is the rating Queen and the busiest actor that we have, however, she doesn’t give dates and she’s quite a private person who remains busy on her phone so how can we tell what she eats or does in her free time”.


The Berukhi star also reciprocated the same love and had only sweet things to say about the heartthrob.

“ Sheheryar is the most down-to-earth, humble personality and he is amazing,” she added.

“ He is also a private person who stays in his room apart from shooting,” the Fitoor star went on .

Lately, Hiba has been garnering all the attention for her two hit dramas Jaan Nisar and Radd. Her on-screen pairing is being praised in both the dramas.

In the drama Jaan Nisar, fans are loving her exuding chemistry opposite Danish Taimoor and in Radd they loved her bond with Sheheryar.

While Sheheryar Munawar too has left an indelible mark with his acting skills, his alleged marriage rumors to Maheen Siddiqui is making headlines. 

To note, Hiba Bukhari tied the knot with actor Arez Ahmed in a private Nikah ceremony back in 2022. 

