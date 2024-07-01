'Umro Ayyar' makes it to Times Square, New York City

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Times Square lights up with Pakistan’s first superhero film Umro Ayyar!

A picture featuring the New York Times Square has gone viral for all the right reasons that saw Umro Ayyar stunning passersby. 


The special feature marked a proud milestone for the Pakistani cinema as its first superhero film leaped onto the global stage.

New York City recognized Pakistan’s efforts and celebrated the country's creativity by giving the film a huge shoutout.

As soon as the picture did rounds, netizens penned their thoughts regarding the movie and its feature on the Times Square.

One user taken aback wrote, “ Coming from Pakistan. It’s a huge step! Watched and loved it.”

“Congratulations to the whole team,” another penned.

The third asked, “Any idea how we can watch it online?”

After famous Coke Studio songs lit up Times Square witn their posters, Umro Ayyar seems to be the very first film to take NYC with a bang.

Umro Ayyar: A New Beginning is a sci-film that revolved on the Pakistani-Persian novel Hamzanama's character, Umro Ayyar, a thief and a legend warrior of Tilism-e-Hoshruba.

The film consists of a wide-cast ensemble which saw the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star Sanam Saeed and the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor Usman Mukhtar making history with the show. 

