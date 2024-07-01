Kevin Costner likens himself to his canine buddy, Bobby

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  July 01, 2024
Kevin Costner, who introduced his adorable new puppy Bobby Costner via Instagram, revealed he has personality traits similar to his canine buddy. 

Smitten right off the bat with his 7-month-old Labrador puppy, Costner loves spending time with Bobby sharing, "I'm already in love with this special guy."

In a recent cover story for PEOPLE, the American filmmaker told PEOPLE, "I'm like Bob.”

“Me and my canine buddy share the tendency to go from extreme passivity in our everyday lives to a full-on, locked-in mode, where they fire on all cylinders,” he added.

Costner continued, "Bob just gets in the car. He does not care where we go. Bob's lazy; all he does is sleep. He just goes 'woof' at the door a few times. But if I put Bobby in the field, you see his IQ go up 30 points. He looks like an Adonis of dogs. He just knows exactly who he is.”

The Oscar winner elaborated, "I can be very passive in my life, But once I commit to a movie, I'm relentless there. All they have to do is get me [to set], and then I know what I'm doing. I become like Bobby."

"I'm not sure what's going on, but you get me on a set, and my IQ goes up 30 points…. I know what I need to do. That's the closest to watching an animal be exactly where they need to be and how they look in the wild,” he went on saying.

Kevin Costner’s epic Western Horizon: An American Saga released in theatres on June 28. 

