Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation after referring to Fiancée Paige Butcher as 'Wife'

Eddie Murphy has been dating Butcher since 2012 and got engaged in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Eddie Murphy has sparked speculation about his marital status after referring to his long-time partner, Paige Butcher, as his "wife" in a recent interview.

In an episode of The New York Times' The Interview podcast, Murphy, twice referred to Butcher, as his wife, leading to speculation that the couple may have tied the knot.

To note, Murphy and Butcher have been dating since 2012 and got engaged in 2018. They share two children together, daughter Izzy Oona and son Max Charles.

At one point in the podcast, the Beverly Hills Cop actor said, “I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there's just so much stuff. I ask my wife, 'Who's this person?'"

While later in interview, when asked about his TV viewing habits, Murphy added, "I watch every night at six o'clock when I eat dinner, watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud and on Tuesdays I watch The Masked Singer.”

"My wife and I, we watch all those shows with singing competitions and that kind of stuff," he shared while referring to Butcher as his wife again.

Murphy has been spotted wearing a large ring on the red carpet on several occasions too, including at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere and the Golden Globes in 2020 and 2023.

Moreover, as reported by People Magazine, Murphy's representative has not yet responded to requests for comment on the couple's marital status.

This would be Eddie Murphy's third marriage, having previously been married to Nicole Mitchell from 1993 to 2005 and Tracey Edmonds for two weeks in 2008.

