SPOILER ALERT! 'House of the Dragon' shock cameo leaves fans reeling

House of the Dragon never seizes to amaze its fans!
In the latest episode of HBO's hit series House of the Dragon, fans were treated to a shocking cameo from Milly Alcock, reprising her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen.
The surprise cameo left fans reeling as Rhaenyra appeared to Daemon Targaryen in a haunting vision.
The scene appears after Daemon takes control of Harrenhal. Rhaenyra appears to him, but it's not a happy meeting. She's seen putting Jaehaerys' head back on his body, which is a chilling reference to the gruesome murder in the previous episode.
HOTD’s episode director Geeta Vasant Patel also reflected to her experience of working with Alcock and star Matt Smith, revealing the intense emotional depth they brought to the major scene.
“I had never worked with Milly in the first season, so that was interesting,” she noted.
Patel went on to share, “When she and Matt came in, the first thing we talked about was their intimacy and how much they trusted each other with each other’s feelings.”
“I remember being in tears when we were shooting that, because the way that Matt portrayed Daemon’s pain as she looked at him, I felt the remorse and regret,” the Under the Bridge director added.
House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on June 16 and will release new episodes weekly until August 4, 2024.