Emma Roberts reflects on not 'dating actors' after Evan Peters split

  • July 03, 2024
Emma Roberts has opened up about the struggles of dating an actor.

The American Horror Story starlet also reflected on her career and shared her experience of growing up in front of the cameras.

She recently had a dialogue for a profile piece for Flaunt, where she highlighted the cons of dating a man from the film industry.

"One day, the veil was lifted and I didn't want to date actors anymore," Emma said, "It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I'm trying to think if I've seen it done successfully."

Emma previously dated some high-profile men, including a years-long relationship with Evan Peters.

"Also, the actors I've been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with," she continued, "at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing."

In the same conversation Wild Child actress also addressed the recent disclosure about "nepo babies"

"It was a cheap shot to put all the celebrity kids on the cover of a magazine on babies' bodies," she explained.

