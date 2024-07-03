Entertainment

Bebe Rexha threatens to ‘bring down’ music industry in cryptic message

Bebe Rexha penned a lengthy post against music industry on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Bebe Rexha has threatened to “bring down” the music industry in the latest message.

The renowned singer got vulnerable with her fans and shared that she’s “frustrated” with the state of her music career.

Taking to X (formaly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Bebe wrote, "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time."

The I’m Good crooner added, “I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."

Shortly after Bebe shared her experience with the public, her fans flooded the comment section.

A fan asked, "what happened again,” she replied, "Again? You haven’t even heard 5 percent. You have NO IDEA.”

One of her fans also brought up her hit 2015 collaboration with David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Afrojack, in which she wasn't initially credited.

