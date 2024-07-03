Entertainment

Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Ranveer Singh cannot stop swooning over his wife Deepika Padukone and calls her 'beyond compare'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Ranveer Singh cannot stop swooning over his wife Deepika Padukone and calls her beyond compare
Ranveer Singh cannot stop swooning over his wife Deepika Padukone and calls her 'beyond compare' 

Ranveer Singh appreciated the efforts of his wife Deepika Padukone as he reviewed her newly-released sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898AD.

Kalki 2898 which hit theatres on June 27 has been winning hearts of the audience such as the likes of the Simmba star.

On Wednesday, the Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram stories and penned a feedback on the recently released movie.

Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukones performance in Kalki 2898AD

He began by stating, “Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad—a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema.”

“As for my baby, @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you," the Befikre star added. 

Further the soon-to-be-dad also extended his heartfelt wishes to the director Nag Ashwin, “Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin,” and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, “Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan.”

The 83 actor also went on showering praise at Amitabh Bachchan, “And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me...you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan.”

Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, often turns her cheerleader and publicly admires her with sweet words. 

King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'

King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'

Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

Entertainment News

King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Sheheryar Munawar is in awe of his 'Radd' co-star Hiba Bukhari
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Mahira Khan updates her travel diaries in plain white kurta set
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli rekindle ‘friendship’ years after separation
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Bethenny Frankel ‘on fire’ in weekend escapade post-split
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Nicole Kidman admits to being 'naughty teen' in candid confession
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie Turner living her best life post-divorce: Photos
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Ambanis relocate joint-wedding venue for underprivileged