Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Ranveer Singh appreciated the efforts of his wife Deepika Padukone as he reviewed her newly-released sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898AD.
Kalki 2898 which hit theatres on June 27 has been winning hearts of the audience such as the likes of the Simmba star.
On Wednesday, the Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram stories and penned a feedback on the recently released movie.
He began by stating, “Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad—a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema.”
“As for my baby, @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you," the Befikre star added.
Further the soon-to-be-dad also extended his heartfelt wishes to the director Nag Ashwin, “Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin,” and went on to praise Prabhas as well as Kamal Haasan, mentioning, “Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan.”
The 83 actor also went on showering praise at Amitabh Bachchan, “And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me...you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan.”
Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, often turns her cheerleader and publicly admires her with sweet words.