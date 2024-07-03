Lindsay Lohan rings in 38th birthday with beaming selfie

Lindsay Lohan is 38 years young!
The Irish Wish actress marked her ‘another trip around the sun’ by posting a gorgeous selfie on Instagram.
“Another trip around the sun. Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things, life has to offer,” inscribed the actress gratefully.
Further captioning her smiling selfie she wrote, “Feeling blessed,” and then thanked everyone for wishing her birthday.
“Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes,” noted the Falling for Christmas actress.
The photo saw her wearing a white blouse and an adorable birthday hat that was adorned with colorful candles. A green leaves filled hedge wall served as the backdrop of selfie.
Several fans and renowned personalities wished Lohan in the comment section.
“Happy Birthday gorgeous,” wished Whitney Cummings.
Karen Elson commented, “happy birthday beautiful!”
“Happy birthday my best wishes to you, congratulations to a part of my childhood,” penned an admirer.
The Parent Trap actress married her fiancée Bader Shammas a year after engagement in 2022. The couple dated for 3 years before getting engaged. In July 2023, Lohan and Shammas welcomed their first child Luai.
Lindsay Lohan is currently filming her upcoming romantic-comedy Our Little Secret which is slated to release in November 2024.