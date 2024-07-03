Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan rings in 38th birthday with beaming selfie

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her birthday with a new social media post

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Lindsay Lohan celebrated her birthday with a new social media post
Lindsay Lohan celebrated her birthday with a new social media post

Lindsay Lohan is 38 years young!

The Irish Wish actress marked her ‘another trip around the sun’ by posting a gorgeous selfie on Instagram.

“Another trip around the sun. Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things, life has to offer,” inscribed the actress gratefully.

Further captioning her smiling selfie she wrote, “Feeling blessed,” and then thanked everyone for wishing her birthday.

“Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes,” noted the Falling for Christmas actress.


The photo saw her wearing a white blouse and an adorable birthday hat that was adorned with colorful candles. A green leaves filled hedge wall served as the backdrop of selfie.

Several fans and renowned personalities wished Lohan in the comment section.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous,” wished Whitney Cummings.

Karen Elson commented, “happy birthday beautiful!”

“Happy birthday my best wishes to you, congratulations to a part of my childhood,” penned an admirer.

The Parent Trap actress married her fiancée Bader Shammas a year after engagement in 2022. The couple dated for 3 years before getting engaged. In July 2023, Lohan and Shammas welcomed their first child Luai.

Lindsay Lohan is currently filming her upcoming romantic-comedy Our Little Secret which is slated to release in November 2024.

King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'

King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'

Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

Entertainment News

King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse plan to expand family after daughter's birth
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Virat Kohli shows hurricane to Anushka Sharma, kids via video call
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Emma Roberts reflects on not 'dating actors' after Evan Peters split
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Sheheryar Munawar is in awe of his 'Radd' co-star Hiba Bukhari
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Mahira Khan updates her travel diaries in plain white kurta set
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli rekindle ‘friendship’ years after separation
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Bethenny Frankel ‘on fire’ in weekend escapade post-split
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn