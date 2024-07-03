Entertainment

Nikki Glaser's parents apologise for criticizing Julia Roberts, Travis Kelce at Eras show

Nikki's parents, Julie and Edward, made "gross" comments on Julia Roberts, Travis Kelce video on Monday

  • by Web Desk
Nikki Glaser's parents, Julie and Edward, have issued an apology for their "gross" comments about Julia Roberts' encounter with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's concert in Dublin, Ireland.

On Tuesday, Nikki posted a screenshot of multiple news articles about her parents criticising the actress and NFL player.

“Uh oh. My parents are going to issue an apology soon,” she penned alongside the screenshot.

The controversy began when Julie and Edward reacted to a video of Roberts affectionately touching Kelce's chest.

"She's so gross," Julie said as the video started, adding, that it was “weird” that how she was “itching” Kelce’s chest.

Edward also agreed to his wife’s remark, noting that Kelce is “trying to get away” from Roberts.

"She's trying to French kiss him right now! Just kidding. She would,” Julie further added.

However, on Tuesday, Julie posted an apology video via Nikki’s Instagram story in which she admitted, “'It's not a nice word. … So, I'm issuing an apology right now for using the word — but I think it was really weird.”

"I meant to say just weird, not [gross] and weird.” she clarified.

Meanwhile, Edward joked in the background it was “too late” to take it back now.

Despite the controversy, the trio seemed to have enjoyed the concert, with Nikki sharing a video of Swift's entrance and writing, “This was my 13th show. And the best part for me is always the reveal.”

In another Instagram story she posted a photo of her dad tearing up, penning, "My dad cried when we all cheered for her after Champagne Problems ' How cute is this?"

