Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus expresses ‘mixed feelings’ amid divorce from Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is ‘annoyed and happy’ at the same time amid divorcing Firerose

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Billy Ray Cyrus is ‘annoyed and happy’ at the same time amid divorcing Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus is ‘annoyed and happy’ at the same time amid divorcing Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has ‘storm in the heartland’ amidst divorce from estranged wife Firerose.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer is “happy to be out” of the marriage but finds the process “annoying" as he’s trying to put all the drama in the past, an insider revealed to PEOPLE.

“He's happy in Nashville and doing well. He's with close friends and he has great contact with [his daughter] Noah,” disclosed the source.

While the journey of getting free from the marriage is tiresome for Cyrus, "he's happy to be out of the marriage,” the source further opened up.

He continued revealing that the New Day singer feels like that marriage “was all a scam,” and that Cyrus feels lucky figuring it all out.

The fresh update came after Firerose accused Cyrus of being abusive and told Page Six that the singer had “very strict rules” in the relationship.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email. I didn’t have a car. It was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” said the No Holding Fire singer.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23, 2024, after less than a year of marriage to Firerose.

Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role

Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role
Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'

Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'

Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official

Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?

Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?

Entertainment News

Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner romance Instagram official
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Gracie Abrams reveals Travis Kelce helped her for Eras cameo
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Travis Barker reveals secret sauce of his romance with Kourtney Kardashian
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Chris Evans to honor with Spirit of Service Award
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s ex ‘wistful’ on anniversary, slams her ‘punk’ boyfriend
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Bebe Rexha threatens to ‘bring down’ music industry in cryptic message
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Millie Bobby Brown shares cutesy photo with husband Jake Bongiovi
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Nikki Glaser's parents apologise for criticizing Julia Roberts, Travis Kelce at Eras show
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Lindsay Lohan rings in 38th birthday with beaming selfie
Is Fawad Khan making grand return to Bollywood with new project?
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse plan to expand family after daughter's birth