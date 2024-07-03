Billy Ray Cyrus expresses ‘mixed feelings’ amid divorce from Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has ‘storm in the heartland’ amidst divorce from estranged wife Firerose.
The Achy Breaky Heart singer is “happy to be out” of the marriage but finds the process “annoying" as he’s trying to put all the drama in the past, an insider revealed to PEOPLE.
“He's happy in Nashville and doing well. He's with close friends and he has great contact with [his daughter] Noah,” disclosed the source.
While the journey of getting free from the marriage is tiresome for Cyrus, "he's happy to be out of the marriage,” the source further opened up.
He continued revealing that the New Day singer feels like that marriage “was all a scam,” and that Cyrus feels lucky figuring it all out.
The fresh update came after Firerose accused Cyrus of being abusive and told Page Six that the singer had “very strict rules” in the relationship.
“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email. I didn’t have a car. It was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” said the No Holding Fire singer.
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23, 2024, after less than a year of marriage to Firerose.