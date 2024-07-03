Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown shares cutesy photo with husband Jake Bongiovi

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi showed off their chic wedding guest style months after their alleged nuptials.

The Stranger Things star published a sweet new Instagram post opposite her new husband on Tuesday.

Bongiovi and the Damsel actress flaunted stylish looks as guests at the wedding smiling brightly at each other.

Brown decked up in a form-fitting purple strapless gown with pleats on her bust while her hair were cascaded down in a wavy blowout.

She accessorized her entire look with a pearl pendant necklace, an engagement ring and a wedding band.

On the other hand, her beloved husband Bongiovi wore a chic grey and white linen suit atop a white dress shirt.

“My forever wedding date,” Brown captioned her post.


The couple, who exchanged wedding vows in May 2024, received an outpour of support including a comment from sister-in-law Jesse Light, wife of Jesse Bongiovi in the comments section.

Their die-hard fans too penned their own two cents, showering love on the couple.

One fan wrote, “My favourite married couple ever.”

“ We want wedding pictures,” the other added.

“ That color on you,” the third gushed.

The fourth effused, “ Cutest couple ever.”

Brown’s beauty brand Florence by Mills also commented, “were not crying you're crying.”

As per PEOPLE, Jake Bongiovi’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi graced the wedding event along with Millie Bobby Brown’s parents. 

