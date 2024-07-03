Entertainment

Virat Kohli shows hurricane to Anushka Sharma, kids via video call

Virat Kohli is stranded in Barbados as the country gets hit by the hurricane Beryl

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Virat Kohli is stranded in Barbados as the country gets hit by the hurricane Beryl 

Virat Kohli, who is stuck in Barbados due to the severe weather conditions, was spotted video chatting with his worried wife Anushka Sharma.

Team India, who made their country proud by bringing home the coveted T20 World cup trophy have been stranded in Barbados as the island country was lashed by the hurricane Beryl.

A viral video featured the acclaimed Indian cricketer showing his wife and kids the situation outside his hotel.


The prized possession has not reached their country yet owing to the unfavorable weather that caused the international airport to shut down.

The cricketer looked dapper in the video as he wore a pair of loose-fitted denim with a casual T-shirt, chappals and a cap.

He also showed them the tumultuous waves and swaying trees that occurred as a result of the Category 4 hurricane.

After bagging a victory on Saturday, the team along with their top officials were supposed to depart via a charter flight on Monday but unfortunately the players remain trapped inside their hotels.

The Zero actress has been left concerned about her beloved husband’s safety and remains in constant contact with him.

Soon after the team broke the year-long dry spell and won the T20 World Cup, Sharma penned a sweet tribute honoring her cricketer husband's hard work. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 and share two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. 

Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan rings in 38th birthday with beaming selfie
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse plan to expand family after daughter's birth
Emma Roberts reflects on not 'dating actors' after Evan Peters split
Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'
Sheheryar Munawar is in awe of his 'Radd' co-star Hiba Bukhari
Mahira Khan updates her travel diaries in plain white kurta set
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s love-filled posts leave B-town celebs in awe
Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli rekindle ‘friendship’ years after separation
Oprah Winfrey flashes back to Joan Rivers’ ‘body-shaming’ remark
Bethenny Frankel ‘on fire’ in weekend escapade post-split
Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm
Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn