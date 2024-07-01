Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ takes international box office by storm

Deepika Padukone’s recent sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD is leading at third place globally while Inside Out 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One secured first and second spot respectively.
As per Variety, one of India’s most expensive movies, Kalki 2898 AD, having about $72 million budget, is enjoying the third spot at the international box office.
Released on Thursday, June 27, the sci-fi film’s current collection stands at $66 million worldwide of which $43 million was collected over the three-day weekend.
According to Comscore, Disney’s Inside Out 2, which has topped the box office, made a whopping $1 billion collection globally, while its three-day weekend collection was $165 million. The movie hit the cinemas on June 14, 2024.
Securing the second position at international box office, the apocalyptic horror A Quiet Place: Day One made $98.5 million. The movie premiered on June 28, 2024.
Kalki 2898 AD revolves around the story of a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Krishna, who will descend to save the earth from evil forces.
The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. It also has several cameo appearances of notable actors, directors and producers.