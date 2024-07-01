Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game

Duchess Sophie plunged the royal family in hysterics while playing a drinking game during a carriage driving event this weekend.
The Duchess of Edinburgh had to gulp down a glass of sparkling as she drove a carriage by herself, then quickly drop the very same glass at the next stop.
But things went quite the opposite way when a moment of hearty giggles came through when Duchess Sophie missed the spot for her sparking container!
Noting this, her husband Prince Edward as well as daughter Lady Louise Windsor had hit gales of laughter.
Wearing a funny straw hat himself, the Duke of York captured the moment on a camera, even filming his wife as she completed the race course.
According to Mirror, the game rolled out on the fields of Sandringham Estate in the country of Norfolk on Saturday, June 29.
Duchess Sophie was previously assigned as the president for Sandringham Horse Driving Trials.
Meanwhile, Lady Louise Windsor took part in various competitions throughout the three-day event.
Since this was her first time signing up for these contests, she earned countless words of encouragement from Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward all the while.