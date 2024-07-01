‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $1 billion box office sales globally

Inside Out 2 has turned out to be stunning feat for Disney and Pixar and it keeps writing in new records in Hollywood.
According to Variety, the production has become the quickest animated flick to hit global box office’s $1 billion mark by scoring this achievement in less than three weeks.
It has officially surpassed previous record holder Frozen 2, which took 25 days to earn this dazzling benchmark amount.
Even in nations like India, Inside Out 2 joined the 100 crore club after grossing a remarkable $101.48 crore worth of ticket sales – again being the fastest animated movie to do so in the country!
In global terms, it has juiced out over $1.015 billion so far, making it the 11th flick ever produced to have earned this astonishing triumph.
Previously, Margot Robbie’s Barbie had gone down in history for pulling off the same victory, although Inside Out 2 has gotten there much faster.
Reacting to such positive outpour by audiences, the Executive Vice President at Disney, Tony Chambers, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have reached this phenomenal milestone in record time.”