Megan Thee Stallion earns in person apology from Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe has personally apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for spewing incredibly slurry remarks about her in the past.
Inviting the rapper to his Club Shay Shay podcast for its Monday episode, he firstly admitted of being in the wrong place for referencing her with crude words.
It was in a November 2023 chat session with Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson that the football tight end threw some verbal spices at Megan Thee Stallion.
This included him commenting that he would love the opportunity to “stretch her out like a quarter to three” sometime.
Now actually getting the chance to meet with the artist, Shannon Sharpe instead took time to offer some earnest words of sorry.
He said, “For any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”
Even back then, the footballer had issued a statement of apology shortly after releasing that episode with Chad Johnson, but he seemingly wanted to do it in person as well.
“You’ve been amazing and you have an amazing career going forward,” Shannon Sharpe told Megan Thee Stallion, who accepted his pardon.
This was followed by the two taking a shot of Le Portier Shay cognac.
“That's smooth… Okay! I was waiting for it to tear me up! Okay. I like that. Thank you,” she said.