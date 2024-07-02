Entertainment

Minal Khan navigates pressures, joys of post-pregnancy life in new post

Minal Khan is a mom to an adorable son, Hasan.

  by Web Desk
  July 02, 2024
Minal Khan got candid about her post-partum struggles on social media!

On Instagram, Aiman Khan’s twin sister highlighted her journey into motherhood with a picture holding baby Hasan in her arms.

Accompanying the photo, the Jalan actress penned a long note sharing the challenges of reclaiming her pre-pregnancy shape and throws light on all the realities of life that many new moms face.


She began, “After 8 months I still feel the same. I am still in awe of this life & life-changing experience of literally bringing a life into this world. Forever grateful to my family & Ahsan for always supporting and it’s an honor to be your mom Hasan.”

“But the society’s pressure? The pressure is taking a toll on me the pressure of bouncing back the pressure of looking the best when you don’t feel the best after gaining over 40 kgs in pregnancy to an elected c-section," Khan added. 

The Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah star elaborated, "The overwhelming experience of motherhood. New mamas, do you still feel alone? You’re not alone we’re in this together and we got this! Let’s hit the treadmill! and show the world who runs the world."

Minal Khan, who owns a beauty brand titled Skin Recipe, jumped on the marriage bandwagon with actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021, with whom she shares an adorable son, Hasan Ikram. 

