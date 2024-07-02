World

Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’

Biden said the Supreme Court’s judgement undermined the rule of law

  • July 02, 2024


The US President, Joe Biden, slammed the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling for former President Donald Trump from criminal prosecution on Monday, July 1.

According to ABC News, soon after the US Supreme Court ruling that Trump is entitled to some immunity from criminal prosecutions for illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, President Joe Biden, in a televised statement, criticised the court’s decision.

Biden said, “This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law. Not even the President of the United States.”

He further added, “Today’s (court) decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president may do. The man who sent that mob to the US Capitol is facing a potential criminal conviction for what happened that day. The American people deserve to have an answer in the courts before the upcoming election.”

Biden also noted, “But any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law.”

Earlier, Trump celebrated the court’s ruling, saying, “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

The 6-3 opinion on Trump’s conviction was written by Chief Justice John Roberts. The majority of opinions read, “The President may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office."

After the court’s ruling, Trump’s trial will now be delayed and is unlikely to begin before the presidential elections in November.

