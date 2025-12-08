Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 premiered on hulu in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after OMITB over-due recognition
Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition  

Selena Gomez has seemingly thrown the sweetest shade at this year’s Golden Globes nominations. 

After the major announcement, the Emilia Pérez starlet took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 8, to share her excitement with a cheeky caption.

"Thank you to the @goldenglobes for our recognition after 5 seasons! I’m deeply grateful and forever honoured," Gomez stated.

According to media reports, the singer-turned-actress has scored Best Female Actor In A Television Series Musical or Comedy.

You Might Like:
P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories 

This recognition seemed a gentle jab at the Golden Globes organisers, who finally gave the opportunity to the actress after the release of hulu’s superhit show, Only Murders In A Building, which created history with its release on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes.

It is important to note that the Calm Down hitmaker has portrayed Mabel Mora, a young, witty and enigmatic artist living in the Arconia, who teams up with Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin.

Only Murders in a Building was initially premiered on television screens on August 31, 2021, followed by seasons released in 2022, 2023, and 2024.   

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop
Ariana Grande continues winning streak with 2025 Golden Globe major nods

Ariana Grande continues winning streak with 2025 Golden Globe major nods

Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Here's who is leading the categories

Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Here's who is leading the categories
D4vd's childhood pal breaks silence after singer tops Google' list

D4vd's childhood pal breaks silence after singer tops Google' list

Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures

Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures
'Supergirl' first teaser reveals Milly Alcock's debut in DC Universe

'Supergirl' first teaser reveals Milly Alcock's debut in DC Universe
Millie Bobby Brown defends Vecna 2.0 in shocking move

Millie Bobby Brown defends Vecna 2.0 in shocking move
Ethan Hawke gets candid about Robin Williams' struggles during 'Dead Poets Society'

Ethan Hawke gets candid about Robin Williams' struggles during 'Dead Poets Society'
Andrew Terraciano responds to controversial 'Blue Bloods' casting mystery

Andrew Terraciano responds to controversial 'Blue Bloods' casting mystery
Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando
Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction

Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction
Blake Lively drops first exclusive update after Justin Baldoni's bizarre admission

Blake Lively drops first exclusive update after Justin Baldoni's bizarre admission

Latest News

New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia

New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia
Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery

Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery
Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop