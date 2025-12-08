Selena Gomez has seemingly thrown the sweetest shade at this year’s Golden Globes nominations.
After the major announcement, the Emilia Pérez starlet took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 8, to share her excitement with a cheeky caption.
"Thank you to the @goldenglobes for our recognition after 5 seasons! I’m deeply grateful and forever honoured," Gomez stated.
According to media reports, the singer-turned-actress has scored Best Female Actor In A Television Series Musical or Comedy.
This recognition seemed a gentle jab at the Golden Globes organisers, who finally gave the opportunity to the actress after the release of hulu’s superhit show, Only Murders In A Building, which created history with its release on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes.
It is important to note that the Calm Down hitmaker has portrayed Mabel Mora, a young, witty and enigmatic artist living in the Arconia, who teams up with Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin.
Only Murders in a Building was initially premiered on television screens on August 31, 2021, followed by seasons released in 2022, 2023, and 2024.