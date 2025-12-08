Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

The pop icon's highly anticipated concert film, 'The Eras Tour: The Final Show', is set to be released on Friday

Taylor Swift has once again caught everyone by surprise after it was confirmed that she is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

On Monday, December 8, the show's official Instagram account shared a video montage of Stephen dancing on Taylor's track Opalite, as they revealed that the pop star will appear on Wednesday's episode.

The caption noted, "Meet me at midnight (jk 11:35). @taylorswift is on #Colbert Wednesday. 12/10!"

Swifties flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement about surprising appearance.

One fan penned, "I FINALLY WIN SOMETHING?!? Been BEGGING for a Colbert appearance for the longest time."

While another user noted, "my two favorite people TOGETHER?? OMG.

Moreover, because of the use of track Opalite, many fans are suspecting Taylor to made a music video announcement on Wednesday.

Taylor's appearance on the beloved late-night show will be just days before her highly anticipated concert film, The Eras Tour: The Final Show, set to be released on Disney+ on December 12.

The film is an upcoming concert film by Taylor that she recorded during the final tour stop in Vancouver and includes the entire The Torture Poets Department set for the first time.

