Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day with Nick Jonas: SEE PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a sun-soaked day on the Gold Coast with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Merie.
On Sunday, the Citadel starlet and the Jumanji star were spotted having a PDA moment as Nick wrapped his arms around her and locked lips at the beach.
Priyanka flaunted her amazing physique on her steamy vacation as she wore a white striped bikini top and white linen shorts.
The Barfi starlet wore sunglasses and a chic white hat to protect her eyes, and she accessorized her look with a gold pendant necklace.
On the other hand, Nick donned casual attire, a white T-shirt and shorts, which he paired with a long-sleeved linen shirt and a baseball cap.
Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and other family friends also joined the pair as they all enjoyed the most of the beautiful day.
The Love Again star is soon set to jet back to the United States to continue his tour with the Jonas Brothers as they are set to take to the stage at Utah's Lavell Edwards Stadium on July 4 for the annual Stadium of Fire festival.
Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy in Australia filming her latest thriller, The Bluff. In the film, she plays a former female pirate who has to defend her family when her previous transgressions catch up with her.