Varun Dhawan marvels at the Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898AD'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Varun Dhawan praised Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898AD and his latest tweet is all about it.

On July 1, the Kalank star turned to twitter(formerly X) to share his review about the movie.

"Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..." he wrote.

He also thanked the team for providing a promising cinematic experience with their hard work and sweat. 

Before the Bhediya actor showered all the love, ace badminton player PV Sindhu also spoke up about the movie.

Sindhu, who shares a loving bond with the soon-to-be- mom, posted an Instagram story that featured a still of the actress from the movie.

"Just wow," the badminton player could not stop gushing.

The acclaimed South Star Allu Arjun also penned his two cents on the newly released film.

"Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend #Prabhas garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super heroic presence," an excerpt from his story read.

To note, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was also in awe of the film and his father's stellar performance. 

Kalki 2898AD is an epic sci-fi thriller that starred the superstars of B-town including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in pivotal roles.

The movie hit screens on June 27, 2024 shot by the cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic.

