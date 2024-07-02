Trending

‘Married at First Sight NZ’ alum Andrew Jury passes away at 33

Andrew Jury passed away in custody at the Mt. Eden Corrections Facility

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
‘Married at First Sight NZ’ alum Andrew Jury passes away at 33
‘Married at First Sight NZ’ alum Andrew Jury passes away at 33

Andrew Jury, an alum of Married at First Sight New Zealand, has passed away in custody at age 33.

His father Roy Jury told The New Zealand Herald that Andrew died in Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

Roy further revealed that his son was supposed to appear in front of the court a few hours after his death.

Andrew was charged with "assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon."

The cause of the former reality TV star’s death is unclear.

“It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends," Roy shared, “I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.”

Warner Bros. Discovery also paid tribute to the late star in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Warner Bros. Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury," the spokesperson of the company wrote.

Andrew joined Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017 and was matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes.

Varun Dhawan marvels at the Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898AD'

Varun Dhawan marvels at the Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898AD'
Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’

Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’
Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day with Nick Jonas: SEE PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day with Nick Jonas: SEE PHOTOS
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win

Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win

Trending News

Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day with Nick Jonas: SEE PHOTOS
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Sushmita Sen reveals shocking reason behind new date of birth
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Kareena Kapoor's 'The Buckingham Murders' to take theatres by storm on THIS date
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ takes international box office by storm
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
'Umro Ayyar' makes it to Times Square, New York City
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Will Smith rocks 'You Can Make It' performance at 2024 BET Awards
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Mahira Khan faces backlash over her bold dress in latest post
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey's fairytale wedding in Rhode Island
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
George, Amal Clooney stroll streets of St. Tropez
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Taylor Swift kickstarts the 'Eras Tour' draped in Irish flag colors
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship sparks concern
Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win
Dua Lipa to make powerful pro-Palestine statement at Glastonbury 2024