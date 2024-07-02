‘Married at First Sight NZ’ alum Andrew Jury passes away at 33

Andrew Jury, an alum of Married at First Sight New Zealand, has passed away in custody at age 33.
His father Roy Jury told The New Zealand Herald that Andrew died in Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand.
Roy further revealed that his son was supposed to appear in front of the court a few hours after his death.
Andrew was charged with "assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon."
The cause of the former reality TV star’s death is unclear.
“It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends," Roy shared, “I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.”
Warner Bros. Discovery also paid tribute to the late star in a statement shared with PEOPLE.
"Warner Bros. Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury," the spokesperson of the company wrote.
Andrew joined Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017 and was matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes.