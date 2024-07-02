Entertainment

Step Inside Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey's intimate Rhode Island wedding

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding was one of a kind

  • July 02, 2024
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding was full of love, nonstop fun and dancing! 

The model and the NFL star said ‘I do’ in an intimate wedding affair on Saturday, June 29 at Rhode Island.

A source told PEOPLE, “The nuptials were an emotional experience for everyone present.”

“There wasn't a dry eye in the house when [McCaffrey] said his vows to Culpo,"  the source further added.

An insider continued, “The couple had a a no-phones policy at the wedding, which everyone loved.”

"It was so nice to be present and soak in the entire weekend and spend quality time with everyone,” the source revealed.

The bride, who wore an elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown for her wedding day looked poised as ever.

"That’s just who she is, and the overall weekend represented that. It was very classic, traditional and elegant," the insider went on. “It was just so cool to see two such busy people come together and it’s a testament to who they surround themselves with."

“The dance floor didn’t stop all night!” another noted. 

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are still soaking in the magical experience a day after their nuptials and cannot get over one another. 

