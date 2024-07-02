Julianne Hough spills secret of her ‘good’ looks in mid thirties

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Julianne Hough has revealed the secret of her “good” looks in mid thirties.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host, who is single, shared that she's "ready for whatever is right" for her but the star would not “force” any romance in her life that doesn't feel natural.

Julianne told People that she’s having a great time being single in her thirties, "I'm very happy. So, it's got to be something really special."

She also told the media outlet that she's "proud" of her body, “The result is that the body looks good, too, so I'm okay with that. I will say nutrition and food is probably the bigger focus for me now that I'm in my thirties.”

The dancer later on discusses her collaboration with Blender Bites for its newly-launches Superberry Sport 1-Step Smoothie.

Julianne expressed her happiness of working with a female-founded company that makes drinks from "natural, clean, organic ingredients."

"I need something that's great for my muscle recovery, but also for my brain and my focus for my creative side," she noted.

