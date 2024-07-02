Royal

Prince Harry’s ‘latest move’ sparks royal family reunion rumours

Prince Harry might visit UK to meet his family

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024


Prince Harry has sparked family reunion rumours with his recent travel plans.

However, a royal expert suggests that the possible royal reunion might not take place.

A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Mirror, "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him."

Harry and Prince William’s relationship reportedly fell out in 2018 as the Spare author faced multiple snubs from the royal family.

She also got candid about the possibility of the Prince of Wales reaching out to his younger brother during a dialogue with OK! magazine: "I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now.”

Jennie further explained, “So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father."

Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Dilijit Dosanjh's song 'Naina' plays at London airport, Rhea Kapoor can't keep calm

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn

Ayesha Curry offers rare peek into motherhood with her newborn
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win

Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death

Royal News

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Princess Anne shares ‘regretful’ message after hospitalization
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry real net worth revealed after death
Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry