Prince Harry’s ‘latest move’ sparks royal family reunion rumours

Prince Harry has sparked family reunion rumours with his recent travel plans.
However, a royal expert suggests that the possible royal reunion might not take place.
A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Mirror, "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him."
Harry and Prince William’s relationship reportedly fell out in 2018 as the Spare author faced multiple snubs from the royal family.
She also got candid about the possibility of the Prince of Wales reaching out to his younger brother during a dialogue with OK! magazine: "I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now.”
Jennie further explained, “So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father."