Royal

Prince William looks ‘incredibly alone’ as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Kate Middleton went public about her cancer diagnosis in March

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024


Prince William can try his best but not hide his sadness as his wife Kate Middleton battles cancer.

Kate went public about her cancer diagnosis in March and made her first public appearance in six months, in June at Trooping the color.

A former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond told Mirror, "There have been times in this past year when William has looked incredibly alone, shouldering the responsibility of being a son whose father has cancer, a husband caring for his wife as she also deals with cancer, a father of three young children, and who has no brother or mother to turn to for a bit of TLC."

Royal family members seemingly tried to “support” William during these times but nothing comes close to the love and support of a mother.

Jennie also reflected on how Princess Diana would have acted if she was alive today.

“She always said that she was incredibly good at giving tender loving care, and she obviously would have given that in buckets full to her darling son. There are other members of the family who have given William all the support they can, but nothing really replaces a loving mother,” she explained.

