Princess Beatrice’s heartfelt dedication sparks royal promotion talk

Princess Beatrice, known for her open-hearted nature, is tipped for a royal promotion as a charity leader voices strong support after her birthday.
The Princess of York patronized the charity in 2013, a move welcomed by its former CEO Andy Cook.
He recalled, “She became our patron in 2013, which for us was brilliant. Largely because she was so, so high profile, but also because she felt her dyslexia so strongly that she knows so much about it, and she knew about us already as a charity.”
The CEO added, “She’d received a bit of help for her dyslexia, so she wasn’t just here as a figurehead; she really wanted to get involved and stuck in.”
Cook also opened up about the generous effort made by the Prince Andrew daughter while she made a visit in 2019.
“After doing a visit to our centre, where she was absolutely brilliant, talking to a whole load of dyslexic children that we’ve got in, Princess Beatrice said, ‘Right, well, let’s pop up to Helen’s bungalow, if she can’t come to us, we’ll go there’,” he said.
Cook praised Beatrice’s mission to inspire others, saying, “She’s really on a mission to inspire people to see that dyslexia can be positive. It might not always feel like that, but it can be when you get the help that you can get.
To note, Princess Beatrice is involved with several charities, including Borne, Berkshire Community Foundation, and the Chartered College of Teaching.
She is also a patron of Children in Crisis, Elephant Family, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Franks Family Foundation and the Women's Interlink Foundation.