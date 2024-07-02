Dua Lipa cringing to random ukulele guy goes viral

Dua Lipa’s reaction to a random ukulele player stopping her for a mini performance at Glastonbury has turned into a hilarious meme.
According to Daily Mail, she spent this thrilling weekend with boyfriend Callum Turner, taking a stroll to celebrate her Friday night’s performance.
In the middle of their private romance hopped a busker, who mostly records and puts his time with the Portuguese instrument on social media online.
But, this time, he seemingly wanted to impress Dua Lipa in person by playing “30 seconds of a new song.”
The guy chirped, “I saw your Camden documentary and I thought it was amazing. Right now, I am busking around Camden and I wanted to play you 30 seconds of my song.”
“And if you like it, I just want to get your reaction and that’s it,” he added.
Throughout his personal concert to the singer, she was visibly feeling awkward, but he kept going on.
As soon as 30 seconds ended, an uncomfortable Dua Lipa politely said, “I love it mate… so good, so good,” as she walked away.
Her obviously unimpressed reaction is now giving the internet a tide of laughter with people feeling second-hand embarrassment for the ukulele player.
A user wrote on X, “That video of the lad singing to Dua Lipa at Glastonbury has given me third degree cringe.”
“Dua hun, blink twice if you need help,” another joked.