Avril Lavigne’s Glastonbury debut becomes an ‘overcrowded’ flop

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Avril Lavigne’s fans have widely criticized Glastonbury organizers for allowing “dangerous overcrowding” at her concert on Sunday, June 30.

Ever since the singer’s comeback in 2022, she has been attracting large crowds to arenas.

And since this was her first ever performance at the summer festival, a crowd of over 70,000 people showed up to watch Avril Lavigne blow some delicious rock music.

Numerous fans were seen happily jamming along to the sets performed for the occasion, but many headlined it as the worst one attended after a few songs finished.

As more and more concert goers tucked into the crowd, it became difficult for everyone to find breathing and moving space, as per Daily Mail.

On the other hand, technical issues overtook Avril Lavigne on the switched stage, ruining her gig with a heavy bang.

People have even refused to move on from the scheduling mishap, claiming that attenders felt unsafe because of the huge turnout.

They further suggested that Avril Lavigne should have been given the main stage to shine on.

“Dangerous amount of people there, shape up Glastonbury for next year,” one person wrote.

Another said, “The avril lavigne crowd is a joke… just taken an entire hour to walk from one side of stage to the other. Why the hell is she not on pyramid? They keep putting people on the wrong stages.”

