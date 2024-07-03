Hollywood

Suki Waterhouse says breakup with Bradley Cooper was ‘isolating’

Suki Waterhouse called Robert Pattinson ‘secure boyfriend’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Suki Waterhouse called Robert Pattinson ‘secure boyfriend’
Suki Waterhouse called Robert Pattinson ‘secure boyfriend’

Suki Waterhouse has scooped out personal feelings from her split with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper while adding in the good part about current romance partner, Robert Pattinson.

Appearing for a front story British Vogue interview, she dubbed her 2015 breakup with the American Sniper lead as “very isolating and disorientating.”

As soon as Bradley Cooper left her, he hopped into a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Suki Waterhouse said, “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult…”

“And you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world – that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she added.

The singer then admitted that it had taken a toll on her, saying, “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

But in comparison to those days, Suki Waterhouse’s life seems “unbelievable” to her own self now.

Currently dating Twilight’s famous face, Robert Pattinson, she is happy with their relationship.

“Robert Pattinson isn't jealous of any of my exes as he knows no one is better than him,” the vocalist laughed.

Kate Middleton sparked Prince William’s feud with Prince Andrew

Kate Middleton sparked Prince William’s feud with Prince Andrew
Suki Waterhouse says breakup with Bradley Cooper was ‘isolating’

Suki Waterhouse says breakup with Bradley Cooper was ‘isolating’
Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry

Prince William wants same punishment for Prince Andrew as Prince Harry
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app

Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app

Hollywood News

Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Taylor Swift’s prediction for Dublin concert comes true
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Jennifer Garner suffers ‘breakdown’ as Ben Affleck’s ‘marriage counselor’
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Avril Lavigne’s Glastonbury debut becomes an ‘overcrowded’ flop
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Dua Lipa cringing to random ukulele guy goes viral
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Ice Spice for ‘Y2K’? Find Out
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Aiman Khan shares her perfect throwback escape to Nathiagali
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Dua Lipa announces biggest concert ever
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Megan Thee Stallion earns in person apology from Shannon Sharpe
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $1 billion box office sales globally
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Drake’s ‘goons’ beat up Rick Ross for supporting Kendrick Lamar
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Camila Cabello criticized for asking Drake, Kendrick Lamar to sort feud out
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Taylor Swift Faces Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Travis Kelce during concert