Suki Waterhouse says breakup with Bradley Cooper was ‘isolating’

Suki Waterhouse has scooped out personal feelings from her split with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper while adding in the good part about current romance partner, Robert Pattinson.
Appearing for a front story British Vogue interview, she dubbed her 2015 breakup with the American Sniper lead as “very isolating and disorientating.”
As soon as Bradley Cooper left her, he hopped into a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.
Suki Waterhouse said, “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult…”
“And you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world – that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she added.
The singer then admitted that it had taken a toll on her, saying, “It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”
But in comparison to those days, Suki Waterhouse’s life seems “unbelievable” to her own self now.
Currently dating Twilight’s famous face, Robert Pattinson, she is happy with their relationship.
“Robert Pattinson isn't jealous of any of my exes as he knows no one is better than him,” the vocalist laughed.