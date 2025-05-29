Miley Cyrus gives sweet update after private performance of new album

Miley Cyrus has shared a delightful update after giving a private performance of her new album at the Chateau Marmont.
The Flowers crooner extended gratitude to family and friends for supporting her.
After the private performance, Miley released pictures and clips of the event on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Last night at the Chateau Marmont celebrating the release of Something Beautiful with a live performance for my fans, family & friends… who to me, are all one and the same. Always, Miley.”
The Grammy winner performed Prelude, More to Lose, Easy Lover, This is a long one, Pretend You’re God, Midnight Sky, Give Me Love, No skips and Is she coming?
As per Billboard, Miley was joined by drummer Maxx Morando, guitarist Jonathan Rado and pianist Michael Pollack.
The Disney alum told the crowd, “Playing these nights at Chateau, they were invite-only, super exclusive, just my closest friends and my family and this was the way I discovered the album. Because if it can’t stand up with me [and my band], then what are we even doing?”
She added, “Because for me, I love making music with everybody on this carpet – I don’t do stages now. Watching [the album] become this butterfly and have this metamorphosis and evolution, it’s so reflective of my life and everything I’m experiencing.”
Miley Cyrus' new movie release date:
Miley Cyrus's visual album film Something Beautiful will be released in June.
The upcoming film will also premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.