Entertainment

Miley Cyrus gives sweet update after private performance of new album

Miley Cyrus celebrated release of 'Something Beautiful' at the Chateau Marmont

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Miley Cyrus gives sweet update after private performance of new album
Miley Cyrus gives sweet update after private performance of new album

Miley Cyrus has shared a delightful update after giving a private performance of her new album at the Chateau Marmont.

The Flowers crooner extended gratitude to family and friends for supporting her.

After the private performance, Miley released pictures and clips of the event on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Last night at the Chateau Marmont celebrating the release of Something Beautiful with a live performance for my fans, family & friends… who to me, are all one and the same. Always, Miley.”


The Grammy winner performed Prelude, More to Lose, Easy Lover, This is a long one, Pretend You’re God, Midnight Sky, Give Me Love, No skips and Is she coming?

As per Billboard, Miley was joined by drummer Maxx Morando, guitarist Jonathan Rado and pianist Michael Pollack.

The Disney alum told the crowd, “Playing these nights at Chateau, they were invite-only, super exclusive, just my closest friends and my family and this was the way I discovered the album. Because if it can’t stand up with me [and my band], then what are we even doing?”

She added, “Because for me, I love making music with everybody on this carpet – I don’t do stages now. Watching [the album] become this butterfly and have this metamorphosis and evolution, it’s so reflective of my life and everything I’m experiencing.”

Miley Cyrus' new movie release date:

Miley Cyrus's visual album film Something Beautiful will be released in June.

The upcoming film will also premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Hailey Bieber makes first appearance after Rhode's billion dollar deal
Hailey Bieber makes first appearance after Rhode's billion dollar deal
Hailey Bieber enjoys night out after signing one billion deal of her beauty brand
Dua Lipa sparks wild fan frenzy with Ewa Farna during Prague concert
Dua Lipa sparks wild fan frenzy with Ewa Farna during Prague concert
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker invited Ewa Farna on stage during her Radical Optimism tour stop in Prague, Czech Republic
Victoria Beckham vows to bring ‘tears' in new Netflix docuseries
Victoria Beckham vows to bring ‘tears' in new Netflix docuseries
Victoria Beckham makes shocking confession about upcoming warts-and-all Netflix docuseries
Kanye West, Bianca Censori lock tongues in brow raising sensual video: Watch
Kanye West, Bianca Censori lock tongues in brow raising sensual video: Watch
Bianca Censori shares a daringly intimate music video with husband Kanye West in new post
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani address backlash over pre-taped AMAs performances
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani address backlash over pre-taped AMAs performances
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas earlier this week
Hugh Jackman's pal gives update on him amid Deborra-Lee Furness divorce
Hugh Jackman's pal gives update on him amid Deborra-Lee Furness divorce
Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman after nearly two years of their separation
Chris Hemsworth sparks mixed reaction after 'Legacy of Thor' video
Chris Hemsworth sparks mixed reaction after 'Legacy of Thor' video
Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role of Thor in upcoming MCU project 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Dove Cameron remembers her late ‘Descendants’ costar Cameron Boyce
Dove Cameron remembers her late ‘Descendants’ costar Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce died suddenly after experiencing a seizure in his sleep at just 20 years old
Lorde goes topless in 'Man of the Year' MV after sharing 'Virgin' tracklist
Lorde goes topless in 'Man of the Year' MV after sharing 'Virgin' tracklist
Lorde gave first glimpse of upcoming album 'Virgin' with the release of 'What Was That' music video
Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled photos with Hailey to celebrate her $1B deal
Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled photos with Hailey to celebrate her $1B deal
Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode, signed a 'definitive agreement' with e.l.f beauty, worth $1 billion
'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role
'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role
Mamma Mia! franchise producer hints at Sabrina Carpenter's appearance in the upcoming third film
Hailey Bieber announces major Rhode deal with emotional message
Hailey Bieber announces major Rhode deal with emotional message
Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode bags one of the largest deal in the celebrity beauty world