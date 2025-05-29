Entertainment

Shawn Mendes announces Europe, North America tour dates with 'special guests'

The 'Illuminate' hitmaker shares exciting details of his upcoming concert tour in delightful social media post

Shawn Mendes is soon going to be “on the road again!”

In a huge surprise to his die-hard fans, the 26-year-old Canadian singer announced that he will soon embark on a thrilling tour to mesmerize his admirers with exhilarating performances.

Turning to Instagram on Thursday, May 29, the Illuminate hitmaker dropped a bombshell surprise as he unveiled the dates and cities of the upcoming tour.

In addition to this major announcement, Mendes also revealed the names of two “special guests,” who will be joining him on the thrilling journey.

“here we goo, on the road again,” he excitedly captioned.

The Stitches singer will kick off his electrifying concert tour in Pristina, Kosovo, on August 2, 2025, and will wrap the exciting shows in Los Angeles, United States, on October 17, 2025.

P.C. Instagram/shawnmendes
Mendes’s tour stops, which will be in European and North American countries, include Kosovo, Poland, Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Austria, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, and the US.

Meanhwile, joining him on the tour will be two special guests – Portuguese singer and songwriter MARO and Australian singer Eddie Benjamin.

Shawn Mendes shares heartfelt message as he announces tour:

In a separate post, Shawn Mendes shared a heartwarmingly exciting video in which he shared clips from past concerts while revealing dates for the new one.

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message that read, “On The Road Again. honestly, before i played in South America a couple months ago i was scared. I wasn’t sure how it was gunna feel to be back on the road again & my god…I had the absolute best time. I mean those were some of the best shows of my life.”

He continued, “I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognize and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows. It’s an honour and i’m just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

He concluded the message expressing love for his fans and proudly reflected on how he has “one of the best jobs” in the world.

