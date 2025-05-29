Hailey Bieber makes first appearance after Rhode's billion dollar deal

Hailey Bieber has made first public appearance after billion dollar deal of her beauty brand, Rhode.
As per Just Jared, the makeup mogul was spotted attending an event at Alba restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday.
Hailey exuded grace and timeless beauty in a chic black dress. She completed the dazzling look with a pair of black shades and heels.
The event was Audemars Piguet’s special evening with Vogue to celebrate their 150th Anniversary.
On the same day, Justin Bieber’s wife announced that her beauty brand Rhode has been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. for a deal worth $1 billion.
However, Hailey will still remain the founder of the beauty brand. She is also set to work as a chief creative officer and head of innovation.
As per the deal, the super model will oversee the “creative, product innovation and marketing. She will also act as a strategic advisor to the combined companies.”
Hailey Bieber’s emotional announcement:
Hailey Bieber announced the billion dollar deal of Rhode on Instagram.
She stated, “When I launched @rhode, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f.”
To note, Hailey launched Rhode in 2022.